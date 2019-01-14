Crime

Robbers shot a man in the head to steal his wallet. Cops want help in finding them

By David J. Neal

January 14, 2019 02:49 PM

Man shot in the head during armed robbery

Miami-Dade police are searching for three suspects, one armed with an assault rifle, that attacked a victim and stole property from his vehicle. During the robbery, the victim was shot in the head. He is listed in stable condition.
By
Up Next
Miami-Dade police are searching for three suspects, one armed with an assault rifle, that attacked a victim and stole property from his vehicle. During the robbery, the victim was shot in the head. He is listed in stable condition.
By

Three armed robbers jumped a 53-year-old in North Miami-Dade on a Sunday morning, stole his wallet and then shot the man in the head when he tried to follow them.

The man, Juan Mendoza, is in stable condition. The three remain on the run.

Mendoza was robbed at 9:12 a.m. Jan. 6 after dropping his wallet while walking to his car.

The robbers drove a dark, four-door Hyundai Accent. Surveillance video shows the shooter riding in the passenger seat jumping out and shooting at Mendoza as he tailed them near the corner of Northwest 76th Street and 30th Avenue.

Anyone who knows anything about this robbery or the shooting should contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477); 866-471-8477; text 274637 with “CSMD” and the tip; or go to crimestoppersmiami.com and find “Give a tip.”

David J. Neal

Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.

  Comments  