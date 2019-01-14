Robbers shot a man in the head to steal his wallet. Cops want help in finding them

Three armed robbers jumped a 53-year-old in North Miami-Dade on a Sunday morning, stole his wallet and then shot the man in the head when he tried to follow them.
The man, Juan Mendoza, is in stable condition. The three remain on the run.
Mendoza was robbed at 9:12 a.m. Jan. 6 after dropping his wallet while walking to his car.
The robbers drove a dark, four-door Hyundai Accent. Surveillance video shows the shooter riding in the passenger seat jumping out and shooting at Mendoza as he tailed them near the corner of Northwest 76th Street and 30th Avenue.
Anyone who knows anything about this robbery or the shooting should contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477); 866-471-8477; text 274637 with “CSMD” and the tip; or go to crimestoppersmiami.com and find “Give a tip.”
