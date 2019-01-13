Man in U-Haul van opens fire in a Miami Gardens neighborhood, injuring 1, cops say

Police are looking for a man in U-Haul van who opened fire in a Miami Gardens neighborhood Sunday afternoon, leaving one person injured.
The drive-by shooting happened just before 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of Northwest 37th Avenue and Northwest 191st Street.
According to police, the injured man was taken to a nearby hospital by air rescue. The man was “conscious and talking to officers” before going into surgery, police said.
As of Sunday, the department said the shooter was wearing a grey hoodie and inside a U-Haul van that was heading west on Northwest 191st Street.
Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).
