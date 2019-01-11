‘Everything is on lockdown’ in Miami Gardens. Cops search for man who shot 3 people

Three people were shot and a gunman remained on the loose Friday morning in the Bunche Park neighborhood of Miami Gardens.
Police said the victims, who did not suffer life-threatening injuries, were shot while confronting the man about a missing juvenile. On Twitter, the police department urged residents to remain indoors until the suspect is taken into custody.
“Everything’s on lockdown,” said Miami Gardens police spokesman Carlos Austin.
Austin said the shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. in the near Northwest 30th Avenue and East Bunche Park Drive. Three area schools were placed on lockdown.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The city’s Twitter feed showed a skinny black man wearing dark clothing that they believed committed the crime. His face could not be seen clearly.
Police are “actively looking for this subject in the Bunche Park area. If you see him, call 911 immediately. Subject armed and dangerous. Stay indoors,” the city tweeted.
Austin said police aren’t certain if the missing juvenile is the with the man they’re searching for.
“He’s armed and considered dangerous.” Austin said.
Comments