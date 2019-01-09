Taekwondo instructor arrested on charges of molesting and sexually assaulting a child

A 13-year-old girl told Miami-Dade police her taekwondo instructor forced her to masturbate and perform oral sex on him when she was 10 years old.
That instructor, Sebastian Choi, 22, was arrested Tuesday and remains in Miami-Dade’s Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on two counts of sexual battery on a minor by an adult and two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a child by an adult.
Choi’s arrest affidavit says he invoked his right to remain silent when taken into custody by police.
Back in 2015, Choi was the girl’s instructor at Team Taekwondo, which State of Florida records say has been in existence since 1999 and in Doral, 4005 NW 114th Ave., since 2008. Its website says in addition to taekwondo classes, it offers “After School Enrichment Classes” for those who take taekwondo there and will pick up students from certain schools for these classes.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The Herald placed two calls to Team Taekwondo Wednesday afternoon to speak to president Byung Sam Choi. The person who answered the phone on the first call hung up after the Herald reporter identified himself. The second call went immediately to voice mail. That message has not been returned.
Comments