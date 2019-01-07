Convicted prowler accused of molesting a 7-year-old in a Sedano’s checkout line

A man with loitering and prowling in his criminal past is accused of touching a 7-year-old girl’s genitals and buttocks at a Miami Sedano’s supermarket.
An aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge also has been leveled against 59-year-old Miami Beach resident Juan Carlos Gonzalez, along with the charge of lewd and lascivious child molestation by an adult.
According to the arrest report, the incident occurred around 7 p.m. Friday at the Sedano’s at West 38th Street and Flagler Street.
As the 7-year-old girl left Sedano’s with her father, she told him Gonzalez touched her “front and back private parts” over her dress. The father swung back into the store and asked the manager if he could see surveillance video. He said it showed Gonzalez repeatedly touching his daughter’s behind and genital area.
When the girl’s father tried to keep Gonzalez at the store, he told police, Gonzalez whipped out a pocket knife and said in Spanish, “If you hit me, I’ll stab you.”
As for what police say they saw on video, “Video surveillance at the incident location clearly showed [Gonzalez] intentionally touching and grabbing the victim’s buttocks and genital area several times.”
Gonzalez’s rap sheet includes convictions for loitering, prowling and trespassing; resisting an officer with violence and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer; petit larceny; and loitering and resisting arrest without violence.
