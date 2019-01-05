Crime

Gunshots, a car crash and a 23-year-old dead before dawn. Cops looking for the shooter

By David J. Neal

January 05, 2019 05:14 PM

In the darkness of Saturday’s predawn, a 23-year-old man was killed on Northwest 151st Street, Miami Gardens police say.

And cops want help finding who fired the shots that led to North Miami-Dade resident John Etienne Oscar’s death.

According to Miami Gardens police, Etienne was rolling west in the 3000 block of Northwest 151st Street in a black SUV around 5:25 a.m. when he crashed after being shot. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue pronounced him dead on the scene.

Anyone with information on this shooting can call Miami Gardens police at 305-474-6473. Those who wish to remain anonymous but possibly be eligible for a reward can contact Miami-Dade Crimestoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477); via text at 274637 with “CSMD” and the tip; or by going to crimestoppersmiami.com.

