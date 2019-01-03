Man said he shot a robber in self defense. Cops say it was attempted murder.

Nearly two-weeks after an Opa-locka business owner told police that he shot a would-be robber in self-defense, police have made an arrest.
And it’s not the would-be robber. It’s the business owner.
“He fabricated the story,” said Opa-locka Police Chief James Dobson.
According to police, David Flores showed up at about 2 p.m. Dec. 17 at 13385 NW 47th Ave. to collect a $200 debt from Alejandro Gomez.
Dobson said Gomez pulled out a gun and “shot him point blank.”
When detectives arrived, Gomez said Flores pulled the gun and after a struggle, he was able to get the gun and shoot him. Both men were hit, Dobson said.
Gomez suffered an arm wound. Flores was hit several times, including a bullet to the chest, but has since recovered, Dobson said.
As detectives began to investigate they determined the “evidence gathered did not match his story,” an officer wrote in the report.
When Gomez was confronted with the evidence, he “continued to lie to detectives by stating that he never owned a firearm and that he never saw the victim before the day of the shooting,” according to the report.
Dobson said Gomez did know Flores and invited him there for one reason.
“He lured him there to murder him,” Dobson said.
