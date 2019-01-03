They stole $250K in family jewels, cops say. Doorbell camera may be key to finding them.

Peaking into a doorbell camera may have been the burglar’s downfall.
On Thursday, police released video and a photo of a man who detectives say is behind the theft of more than $250,000 worth of family heirloom jewelry from a Hollywood home.
According to police, the man, who was working with at least one other person, showed up at the home on Southlake Drive and South Seventh Avenue just before 7 p.m. Dec. 15.
A man, wearing a Houston Astros championship baseball cap, peeked into the house — likely not aware of the home’s doorbell ring camera, police said.
“Once the suspects determined no one was home, they broke in and emptied out the family safe, taking more than $250,000 worth of jewelry,” police said in a news release.
Police said the burglar or burglars were inside the house for about 30 minutes and cleaned out the family safe before leaving in a waiting vehicle. The thieves stole rings, necklaces and other valuable jewelry, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357 (HELP) or 954-967-4411 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS).
