Video of hotel clerk’s struggle during robbery released as cops search for thug

A video of a brazen Dec. 22 armed robbery attempt of a hotel clerk was released Wednesday by Davie police in their pursuit of the criminal.
The would-be robber of the WoodSpring Suites is described as having a medium build, between 5-foot-10 and 6-foot-1, in his 20s, and he wore a black hoodie. He managed to have most of his face covered.
On the video, he struts into the lobby of the hotel at 5700 Reese Rd around 4 a.m. with a silver pistol in his right hand. Spotting no one at the front counter, he slides over the counter, gun still in hand.
When the man comes back on screen, he’s got the clerk collared around the throat from behind. Davie cops say before that, he’d demanded she open the safe, which she can’t do (workers aren’t given the combination). He wanted the register. She continued to fight his control until he finally let her go and hopped back through the hole from whence he came. She pushed at him as he left.
Anyone with information on this incident can call Davie police at 954-693-8200 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or go to the Broward Crime Stoppers website.
