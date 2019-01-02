After the New Year’s party was canceled, a man stabbed a woman to death, Miami cops say

It was New Year’s Eve, so like lots of others in Miami, Jimmy Came and two friends headed out to a party. When they got there, the trio learned the event had been canceled.
The next few hours, though, really spiraled out of control, according to police, as 22-year-old Came and the female he was with got into a raging argument that ended in her being stabbed to death. After several hours of speaking to a witness and finally finding Came, police charged him with the crime.
Before sunrise on New Year’s Day, Came was charged with attempted aggravated battery and second-degree murder with a deadly weapon. He remained jailed Wednesday at the Turner Guilford Knight correctional facility and was denied bond.
According to information Miami police received from a witness, Came, the woman who was killed and a witness were in a Shorecrest apartment at 747 NE 83rd St., on Monday night before heading out to the party. When they found out it was canceled they headed back.
Then, for some reason police haven’t explained, Came and the woman got into a screaming match. The witness told police Came grabbed a knife from the kitchen and stabbed the woman repeatedly. Then, police said, Came kicked a door in the apartment off its hinges and fled.
Just after 11 p.m. Monday Came returned to the apartment, where police were waiting for him. Six hours later — after police tried but failed to get Came to admit to the crime — he was charged with the woman’s murder. It wasn’t immediately clear what the relationship was between the dead woman and Came.
