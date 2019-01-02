Crime

Suspected shooter in Christmas Day murder arrested on New Year’s Day

By David J. Neal

January 02, 2019 11:12 AM

Fort Lauderdale police release video from Christmas Day homicide

The Christmas shooting at a Fort Lauderdale gas station near a performance of “Hamilton” wasn’t a duel, but a murderous ambush, according to investigation and surveillance video released by Fort Lauderdale police.
The investigation into a Christmas Day ambush murder at a Fort Lauderdale gas station ended on New Year’s Day at the Coral Springs home of Jeffery Sapp, police say.

Sapp, 46, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of premeditated murder by a cadre of cops from Fort Lauderdale, Coral Springs and the U.S. Marshals service.

Cops believe Sapp is the gunman who waited for Emmanuel Watts to arrive at the Westar at 701 W. Broward Blvd., then fired several bullets into Watts around 5:50 p.m. on Christmas Day. Surveillance video captured the murder from two angles.

State records list Sapp as a one-time manager with Hunnid Grand Ent., LLC, described on its Facebook page as a “full service management, music publishing and entertainment company.” He owns a 1997 cocaine possession conviction in Broward and 1999 convictions in Miami-Dade for tampering with physical evidence and carrying a concealed firearm.

