Suspected shooter in Christmas Day murder arrested on New Year’s Day

The investigation into a Christmas Day ambush murder at a Fort Lauderdale gas station ended on New Year’s Day at the Coral Springs home of Jeffery Sapp, police say.
Sapp, 46, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of premeditated murder by a cadre of cops from Fort Lauderdale, Coral Springs and the U.S. Marshals service.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Cops believe Sapp is the gunman who waited for Emmanuel Watts to arrive at the Westar at 701 W. Broward Blvd., then fired several bullets into Watts around 5:50 p.m. on Christmas Day. Surveillance video captured the murder from two angles.
State records list Sapp as a one-time manager with Hunnid Grand Ent., LLC, described on its Facebook page as a “full service management, music publishing and entertainment company.” He owns a 1997 cocaine possession conviction in Broward and 1999 convictions in Miami-Dade for tampering with physical evidence and carrying a concealed firearm.
Comments