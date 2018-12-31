Crime

Man dies after being found behind auto parts store with a possible gunshot wound

By David J. Neal

December 31, 2018 09:13 AM

The rear of Delta Auto Parts in Little Havana hours after Miami police found a man shot there.
A man found in Little Havana unconscious with a possible gunshot was pronounced dead at Ryder Trauma Center overnight Monday, police said.

The crime scene was the rear of Delta Auto Parts, which sits on the corner of Northwest 27th Avenue and Fourth Street. Miami police said an officer found the man there around 1:49 a.m. After Miami Fire Rescue ferried the man the three miles to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s trauma center, he was declared dead at 2:19 a.m. His identity hasn’t been released.

Police have not said whether they believe the man was shot there, possibly in view of the security camera overseeing the rear of the business, or he was dumped there after possibly being shot elsewhere.

