Stabbing leaves a woman dead, two men hurt, and a child as a possible witness

By Howard Cohen

December 29, 2018 09:28 AM

West Little River neighborhood at Northwest 95th Street and Northwest 30th Avenue in Miami-Dade. Google Maps
An apparent argument in a Northwest Miami-Dade home led to a stabbing that left a 50-year-old woman dead, two men with wounds, and a 3-year-old child as a possible witness.

Miami-Dade police got a call after midnight Saturday regarding a multiple stabbing at a home in the West Little River neighborhood at Northwest 95th Street and 30th Avenue, WPLG Local 10 reported.

There, they found the woman with fatal injuries, the two men — ages 47 and 27 — and a 3-year-old girl who was not injured.

The men were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. The child is with another family member, NBC 6 reported.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

