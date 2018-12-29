Stabbing leaves a woman dead, two men hurt, and a child as a possible witness

An apparent argument in a Northwest Miami-Dade home led to a stabbing that left a 50-year-old woman dead, two men with wounds, and a 3-year-old child as a possible witness.
Miami-Dade police got a call after midnight Saturday regarding a multiple stabbing at a home in the West Little River neighborhood at Northwest 95th Street and 30th Avenue, WPLG Local 10 reported.
There, they found the woman with fatal injuries, the two men — ages 47 and 27 — and a 3-year-old girl who was not injured.
The men were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. The child is with another family member, NBC 6 reported.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Comments