Two dead, a third injured after drive-by shooting in Liberty City

Two people were killed and a third is in critical condition after someone peppered the courtyard of a Liberty City apartment complex just after midnight Thursday.
Early Friday morning Miami police hadn’t released a lot off information, other than to say the area is a known hot-spot for narcotics transactions and it’s the same area where a Miami patrol car was struck by a bullet a couple of weeks ago.
A male and a female were killed. Another woman remained hospitalized at Jackson Memorial Ryder Trauma Center. Police said the victims were hanging out with a group of friends when the shooting occurred.
The shooting happened at about 12:50 p.m. at an apartment complex at Northwest Eighth Avenue and 70th Street.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Comments