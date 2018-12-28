Crime

Two dead, a third injured after drive-by shooting in Liberty City

By Charles Rabin and

Howard Cohen

December 28, 2018 07:51 AM

Two people were killed and a third is in critical condition after someone peppered the courtyard of a Liberty City apartment complex just after midnight Thursday.

Early Friday morning Miami police hadn’t released a lot off information, other than to say the area is a known hot-spot for narcotics transactions and it’s the same area where a Miami patrol car was struck by a bullet a couple of weeks ago.

A male and a female were killed. Another woman remained hospitalized at Jackson Memorial Ryder Trauma Center. Police said the victims were hanging out with a group of friends when the shooting occurred.

The shooting happened at about 12:50 p.m. at an apartment complex at Northwest Eighth Avenue and 70th Street.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

