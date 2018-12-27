Cold case caricature: Police are hoping sketch of woman made from DNA helps identify her

Police are hoping that modern technology can lead them to the identification of a woman who died at Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park, six years ago.
It was back then when a plant biologist was removing some non-native plants and discovered what appeared to be a human skull. The Miami-Dade Medical Examiner confirmed the finding. The skull was then sent to the University of Florida’s Anthropology department.
Now, after the completion of an Oesteological exam — the scientific study of bones — researchers have concluded the remains belonged to a woman who was at least 60 years old. The investigation found no sign of trauma or poisoning.
A new technology that uses DNA to help formulate a picture of the person was conducted at the University of Texas. Researchers have determined the woman was white and had mid-length sandy-colored hair and mostly other normal features according to the composite.
With the release of her composite, Miami-Dade police are hoping someone comes forward who recognizes the woman.
“We need to ID her, then we can check records,” said Miami-Dade Police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta.
Anyone with information should contact Miami-Dade police.
