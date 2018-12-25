Christmas Day shooting at Broward gas station leaves one person dead, cops say

A shooting at a Fort Lauderdale gas station on Christmas Day left one person dead and police looking for the killer.
The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. at Westar gas station, 701 Broward Blvd.
Police confirmed late Tuesday that an unidentified “adult victim” was found wounded and taken to a nearby hospital. The victim died a short time later, police said.
No information on a suspect or motive was available Tuesday night.
Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
