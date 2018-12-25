Girl shot by Coast Guard serviceman dies of her wounds. It’s now a triple murder-suicide

After more than a week clinging to life in the hospital, an 8-year-old girl shot by her U.S. Coast Guard serviceman father has died.

Doctor’s pronounced McKenna Presnar dead early on Christmas Day, law-enforcement confirmed to the Miami Herald.

She was shot and critically wounded by her father, Petty Officer First Class John Stanley Presnar, on Dec. 16. The serviceman also fatally shot and killed his wife, Gretchen Presnar, 39, and their son, 7-year-old John Jr. — making the case a triple-murder suicide.

“This incident is a tragedy that impacts an entire community. We all mourn when these tragic events occur,” Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez told the Miami Herald on Tuesday.

$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!

“We know domestic violence is difficult to prevent,” he said. “As a community, we need to raise awareness to encourage families in need to seek assistance.”

U.S. Coast Guard Barque Eagle crewman Petty Officer 1st Class John Presnar handles a line while adjusting sails aboard the Eagle Sept. 17, 2012. Presnar shot and killed his wife and two children, before turning the gun on himself in December 2018. U.S. Coast Guard

The 44-year-old Presnar was an electronics technician who worked out of Coast Guard Base Miami Beach. He had served since 2001.

Miami-Dade police said Presnar and his wife got into an argument on Dec. 16 just before 1 a.m. She urged her mother to flee and call for help.

When uniformed officers arrived, they found Gretchen and the children shot, and Presnar dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

McKenna was rushed to a local hospital, but could not overcome her injuries. The tragedy happened at the family’s home, 11441 SW 242nd Lane, near Homestead.