Crime

Police found a man shot to death at a house. Now, they have found a suspect

By David J. Neal

December 24, 2018 03:48 PM

Warren Davis
Warren Davis Miami-Dade Corrections
Warren Davis Miami-Dade Corrections

Half a day after finding Lizandro Quinones-Salvador shot dead in a driveway, Miami Gardens police believe they found the shooting suspect.

Warren Davis was booked into Miami-Dade County Jail at 12:39 p.m. Monday on a charge of first-degree murder. Like Quinones-Salvador, Davis is 21 years old.

Miami Gardens police say they found Quinones-Salvador on Sunday when they arrived at a house in the 17800 block of Northwest 29th Court. They were summoned by a call from gunfire tracker ShotSpotter.

They found Quinones-Salvador shot numerous times. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue declared him dead.

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact Christopher Pacheco at 305-474-1583 or, for anonymity, Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477); text 274637; or go to Crimestoppersmiami.com.

David J. Neal

Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.

  Comments  