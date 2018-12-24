Police found a man shot to death at a house. Now, they have found a suspect

Half a day after finding Lizandro Quinones-Salvador shot dead in a driveway, Miami Gardens police believe they found the shooting suspect.
Warren Davis was booked into Miami-Dade County Jail at 12:39 p.m. Monday on a charge of first-degree murder. Like Quinones-Salvador, Davis is 21 years old.
Miami Gardens police say they found Quinones-Salvador on Sunday when they arrived at a house in the 17800 block of Northwest 29th Court. They were summoned by a call from gunfire tracker ShotSpotter.
They found Quinones-Salvador shot numerous times. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue declared him dead.
Anyone with information on the shooting can contact Christopher Pacheco at 305-474-1583 or, for anonymity, Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477); text 274637; or go to Crimestoppersmiami.com.
