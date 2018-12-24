Christmas Eve at Sawgrass Mills starts with armed robbery of a restaurant, cops say

Armed robbers hit a Sawgrass Mills restaurant before it opened Monday morning, Sunrise police said.
A pair of gunmen took “quite a bit of cash,” from Yard House restaurant, a Sunrise police spokesman said. No description has been released of the gunmen yet.
The rest of the mall remained open during the investigation of the robbery in the 9 a.m. hour.
Anyone with information should call Broward Crime Stoppers, 954-493-TIPS (8477).
