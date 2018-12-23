Reality star arrested after night out in South Florida, records show

A reality star is facing a slew of real charges after a night out in West Palm Beach.
Ross Inia, 30, who is part of the cast of Bravo’s Below Deck, was arrested early Saturday morning on charges including battery on an officer and disorderly intoxication in a public place, records show.
Inia, according to his biography on Bravo’s website, is a native of New Zealand and once played rugby. After an injury ended his career he got into the boat charter industry. When he is not on a charter he spends time with his son in Florida, the bio says.
In the show, which profiles crew members aboard a luxurious yacht, Inia is a deckhand.
In Touch Weekly, a celebrity gossip magazine, reported that Inia was out drinking with fellow Below Deck star João Franco.
An arrest report could not be obtained Sunday.
