He violated her, then told her ‘you are not even good at that,’ police say

Police say Yunier Consuegra planned to escape arrest by riding a boat back to Cuba illegally.
The 36-year-old who lives in West Palm Beach was wanted by the Opa-locka Police Department early in December for an aggravated assault and an arson investigation, so he decided to keep a low profile for a while and then head back to the island, his mother ship, according to an arrest affidavit.
A few weeks ago, while on the run, Consuegra contacted a friend of his ex-girlfriend, who was the victim in the Opa-locka investigation. He spoke to this friend’s grandmother and offered to pay her $5,000 in exchange for letting him hide in her Hialeah house.
The grandmother agreed to let him stay for a night. Her granddaughter, 17, told a Hialeah Police Department detective Consuegra forced her to have sex with him that night, according to the affidavit.
Consuegra also told the grandmother he was searching for his ex-girlfriend because he wanted to kill her and her children. Consuegra told the girl he would give her $5,000 if she gave him his ex-girlfriend’s address. The grandmother kicked him out.
A few days later, on Dec. 8, Consuegra returned, and the granddaughter allowed him to stay the night without telling her grandmother. But the next day, Consuegra refused to leave and told her he planned to go back to Cuba in a boat that weekend, the affidavit said.
On Dec. 11, the girl asked Consuegra to leave her home and threatened to tell her grandmother. Consuegra threatened her back by holding a pocket knife to her rib cage and telling her he was going to cut her face, the affidavit said. Consuegra also said he was going to kill her, her grandmother and her 11-year-old brother if anyone called the cops on him.
The next day, the girl called a friend to ask for help, but Consuegra heard her and took the phone away. He then grabbed her by the neck and lifted her off the ground until she couldn’t breathe, felt weak and “everything started to go dark.” She fell and lost consciousness.
“You are crazy,” the victim told Consuegra, according to the affidavit. “How are you going to do this to me?”
He then punched her, forced her to drink alcohol and threw her on the bed. He placed the knife beside her, undressed her and kissed her all over her body, the affidavit said.
The victim also told police he forced himself on her sexually, then told her “you are not even good at that.”
Consuegra paced the room agitated for the rest of the night, smoking and drinking, according to the affidavit. He then asked the girl to take him to his ex-girlfriend’s house in Miami Beach “if she didn’t want everyone to end up dead by the morning.”
When they got to the house, the girl told the security guards to call 911, but Consuegra pulled her away. He then took a taxi back to her house, where they encountered her grandmother, who argued with him, and stated he was not welcome there.
A male relative of the girl convinced Consuegra to leave and dropped him off near West 17th Avenue and 68th Street.
The West Palm Beach Department arrested Consuegra on Dec. 20. He was transferred to the Miami-Dade County Jail and is being held there with no bond.
He is charged with attempted murder on a victim under 18, armed occupied burglary with a battery on a victim under 18, sexual battery while armed on a victim under 18, kidnapping a victim under 18 and tampering with a victim under 18.
