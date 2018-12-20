Parkland shooter’s mom hated Trump. When she died, he put a Trump hat in her casket

FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018 file photo, Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz sits in the courtroom for issues dealing with procedural motions at the Broward Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. There were plenty of missteps in communication, security and school policy before and during the Florida high school massacre that allowed a gunman to kill 17 people. The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission will consider proposals Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, and Thursday, Dec. 13, including whether to arm trained teachers who volunteer. Amy Beth Bennett South Florida Sun-Sentinel