Two teens accused of murdering pregnant mother who was gunned down in her car

Miami-Dade police detectives have arrested two teenagers they believe shot and killed a 32-year-old pregnant mother in Opa-locka last month.

Early Wednesday, detectives arrested Zackrus Beckham, 19, on charges of first-degree murder and attempted felony murder. Another teen, 15-year-old Tamarray McDaniels, was quietly arrested last week.

They are accused of killing Quantia Curry Golden, who was three months pregnant. She was sitting inside a car outside a home in the 2500 block of Superior Street on Nov. 26. Her 13-year-old daughter was also hit and wounded.

According to police, the two gunmen had opened fire at a home in Opa-locka, then saw Golden sitting in the car outside. They walked up to the car and began peppering it with gunfire in an apparent attempt to eliminate any witnesses.

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

The original shooting is believed to stem from a gang-related feud that started over social media, according to a law enforcement source.

Golden’s murder was yet another tragedy for her family. Her brother, Donald Jones, 20, was shot and killed seven years ago in an unrelated shooting.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.