Two teens accused of murdering pregnant mother who was gunned down in her car

By David Ovalle

December 19, 2018 07:16 AM

Quantia Curry Golden in a photo her mother posted to Facebook Tuesday. Golden was killed in a Monday night shooting

Miami-Dade police detectives have arrested two teenagers they believe shot and killed a 32-year-old pregnant mother in Opa-locka last month.

Early Wednesday, detectives arrested Zackrus Beckham, 19, on charges of first-degree murder and attempted felony murder. Another teen, 15-year-old Tamarray McDaniels, was quietly arrested last week.

They are accused of killing Quantia Curry Golden, who was three months pregnant. She was sitting inside a car outside a home in the 2500 block of Superior Street on Nov. 26. Her 13-year-old daughter was also hit and wounded.

According to police, the two gunmen had opened fire at a home in Opa-locka, then saw Golden sitting in the car outside. They walked up to the car and began peppering it with gunfire in an apparent attempt to eliminate any witnesses.

The original shooting is believed to stem from a gang-related feud that started over social media, according to a law enforcement source.

Golden’s murder was yet another tragedy for her family. Her brother, Donald Jones, 20, was shot and killed seven years ago in an unrelated shooting.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.

In the past seven years an Opa-locka’s Gladiest Barnes has lost two children to gunfire. She wants police and politicians to pay more attention.

