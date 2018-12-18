Hialeah man steals Christmas wreath, hangs it on front door, police say

A man was arrested Tuesday after being caught on surveillance footage stealing a Christmas wreath from the front door of a home in Hialeah earlier this month.
Hialeah police arrested Angel Hugo Soles Ramaguera, 55, with burglary of an unoccupied dwelling and petit theft just over two weeks since the Dec. 7 incident.
Ramaguera, a Hialeah resident, was captured on a Ring front-door camera stealing the wreath from a home in the 1500 block of West 57th Terrace, stowing it in his car and driving away. The footage was published by NBC 6 South Florida.
During their investigation, officers drove past Ramaguera’s home — located about four miles southeast of the victim’s home — and noticed he had hung the wreath outside. Ramaguera turned himself in to police on Tuesday and was taken to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Facility, where he remained as of Tuesday evening.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments