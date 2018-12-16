Man killed, woman injured in Overtown shooting, police say

A man was killed and a woman was injured Sunday afternoon in what police say may have been a drive-by shooting in Overtown.
According to police, a 911 call came in reporting a shooting in the area of 935 NW Seventh Avenue around 3 p.m.
When officers arrived they found an adult man and woman with gunshot wounds, said Kiara Delva, a police spokeswoman.
The two victims were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition. By 6 p.m., Delva said the woman’s condition had improved and she was in stable condition. Late Sunday, police said the man died from his injuries.
It was not clear if the man and woman knew each other.
“They were in the same area, but it’s unknown if they are related or complete strangers,” Delva said.
Delva said preliminary information leads detectives to believe the shooting was a drive-by. Because the detectives have not yet been able to speak to the victims, they do not have any information on the suspect or suspects or the car.
“Anyone who knows anything about this is encouraged to call,” she said.
Any one with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).
