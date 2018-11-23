2 dead, 4 injured — including an 11-year-old girl — after shooting outside Miami mart

A man and a woman were killed and four were wounded — including an 11-year-old girl — in a shooting outside of a Brownsville convenience store around 9:15 p.m. Friday night, Miami-Dade Police said.
According to investigators, shots were fired into a small crowd gathered outside The Heat Food Mart at 5801 NW 27th Ave. The market is next to a Miami-Dade County housing complex, just west of I-95.
When police arrived, a large group of people ran from the parking lot. There, Miami-Dade officers saw four people on the ground who had been hit by gunfire. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue determined two of those victims had died. The injured were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.
About two hours after the shooting, two more victims approached detectives on the scene to say that they were “grazed by gunfire during the shooting,” Miami-Dade police said early Saturday morning. One of those victims was an 11-year-old girl.
Police have not released any names yet.
If you have any information, Miami-Dade police ask that you call CrimeStoppers at 305-471-8477 or go to www.crimestoppersmiami.com.
