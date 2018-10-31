School security guard arrested for having inappropriate relationship with teen, BSO says

The 13-year-old Deerfield Beach Middle School girl confided in a 50-year-old security guard through notebook entries that she was suicidal and had sexual desires, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.
Instead of reporting that the teen was suicidal, Alejandro Escobar developed a relationship with her, telling her he loved her and kissing her, according to a BSO report.
Escobar, who is now facing charges of lewd and lascivious behavior and failing to report, was being held in Broward’s Main Jail on a $40,000 bond.
According to the arrest report, the teen told her mother that on Friday she went to Escobar’s office and he “kissed her neck several times, while grabbing her buttocks and placing his hand under her shirt.” She also told her mother that he tried to get her to kiss him, but she refused and left.
“Later that day the defendant approached the victim and asked her if he made her feel uncomfortable,” a deputy wrote in the report. “She was scared that he was going to do something to her, so she told the defendant that she was OK.”
BSO said the girl met Escobar in the beginning of the year and he gave her a notebook for her to write down what she was thinking.
“The relationship continued from then and she would write to him almost every day,” the deputy wrote.
The teen would meet him three times a day, BSO said.
“The defendant began to hug and kiss the victim on the cheek and told the victim that he loved her,” the deputy wrote.
After Friday’s incident, during a recorded phone call, Escobar told the teen he “did remember touching her” but blamed the medication he was on, BSO said.
On Tuesday, Escobar was arrested. According to the report, he initially denied the allegation and said “that the child kissed him on the lips and he might have kissed her on the neck and touched her lower back, which he demonstrated to be the buttocks area.”
“He also advised that he never reported that the child was suicidal because he thought he could handle it himself,” the deputy wrote.
Anyone who may be a victim is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.
