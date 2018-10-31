Former Miami Dolphin was charged, then cleared in prostitution sting. Now he’s suing cops.

Travis Minor, a former standout football player at Florida State University drafted by the Miami Dolphins, filed a lawsuit in federal court this week against the Broward County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Scott Israel, arguing that his 2014 arrest for soliciting a prostitute violated his civil rights.
Minor’s 18-page complaint, filed in U.S. District Court in Fort Lauderdale, says the former pro football player was sitting by himself at the Cyber Pizza Cafe on Federal Highway in Dania Beach in August, 2014, when a female undercover BSO Deputy approached him and asked if he had any money.
When Minor said “yes,” the complaint goes on to say, Deputy Taryn Martin, who was dressed in street clothes, walked away and Minor got into his car to leave. But before he left the parking spot, a BSO Crime Suppression Team surrounded the vehicle and he was arrested for solicitation. Minor spent the night in jail.
Martin, in a sworn statement said Minor offered her $40 for oral sex. Minor denied the charges, which were later dismissed. In his complaint, Minor said the affidavit of his arrest contained false statements and incorrect dates.
Minor, 39, is seeking unspecified damages.
Minor starred for the FSU Seminoles in the late 1990s and early 2000s, leaving the school as one of its all-time leading rushers. Even now, almost two decades later, he is FSU’s fourth all-time leading rusher. His professional career was not as heralded. Minor was chosen by the Miami Dolphins in the third round of the 2001 NFL draft. He spent five years with the team and later played for the St. Louis Rams. By 2007, his NFL career was over.
