Mail bomb targets were also pictured under rifle crosshairs on suspect’s van

The man arrested in connection to suspected explosive packages mailed to Democratic political figures and newsrooms has been seen around the Aventura area driving a large white van plastered with pro-Trump and right-wing stickers, some with imposed crosshairs.
Law enforcement officials told the Miami Herald that the rolling political billboard had recently doubled as shelter for 56-year-old Cesar Altieri Sayoc, who has been accused of sending pipe bombs to the homes of former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and to CNN’s New York offices, among others.
Several photos of figures Sayoc is suspected of targeting were featured on his van marked with seven large, red crosshairs.
Clinton is pictured as angry with her mouth ajar, crosshairs imposed over her face. Obama’s face is photoshopped onto a child riding a tricycle, crosshairs placed in the middle of the photo.
Also featured on the back right of the van is CNN commentator Van Jones, the crosshairs are placed below his chin, with the words “Dishonest Media” and “CNN Sucks.” To the right are former presidential candidate Jill Stein and left-wing filmmaker Michael Moore.
There are also two memes featuring crosshairs on the van. One is titled “THE SWAMP to be Drained!” featuring headshots of politicians, activists and media figureheads with the crosshairs placed in the corner. The same meme appears to have been posted on his Twitter account, which has since been taken down.
In a closer look, the meme features photos of Eric Holder, former Attorney General under Obama, U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Bill and Hillary Clinton, Barack and Michelle Obama, all of whom were the intended recipients of pipe bombs. Several phrases surround the figures, including “Benghazi cover-up scandal,” “race baiting” and “DNC/Main stream media collusion.”
Another sticker on the van appears to be a stock photo of people running dressed in suits with the words “Liberal Meltdown.” The caption begins above the photo and continues underneath with the crosshairs in the middle of the photo.
“I have a dream,” it read. “Millions of liberals cross the border illegally into Mexico to escape Donald Trump’s presidency.”
Sayoc mentioned his van in a 2014 deposition for a federal lawsuit.
Before the van was seized by federal agents, Sayoc may have been living in the vehicle. His official home address was an Aventura condo, where his mother also lives.
Joe Sassin, who is in his 70s, said about a week ago he saw the white van being towed away from where it was parked in front of the condo along some trees near a canal.
“I never thought I’d be living among a terrorist,” Sassin said. “It was covered in Trump stickers, everywhere. I just thought he was a Trump supporter.”
Comments