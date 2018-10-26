Three gunshot victims turn up at the hospital. Police want to know what happened

Miramar police are trying to figure out how three gunshot victims turned up at Memorial Hospital Miramar early Friday.
“We had three gunshot victims arrive at the hospital but we’ve yet to determine where the incident occurred,” said Miramar Police Det. Carlos Villalona.
The victims “drove themselves to the hospital early this morning,” Villalona said. Police confirm two of the men died at the hospital.
“We’re trying to piece it together now,” Villalona said.
Police haven’t released the victims’ names, pending next of kin notifications, Villalona added.
WPLG Local 10 reporter Madeleine Wright tweeted an image of the hospital cordoned off with police tape just after 7 a.m. A gray Jeep 4x4 with a shattered back windshield was parked in front of the emergency room, WPLG reported.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
