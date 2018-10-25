Operation Safe Streets: Five months, one neighborhood and 18 arrests.

An operation zeroing in on narcotic sales in one Hollywood neighborhood led to 18 arrests so far this week, police said Thursday.
More people will likely be charged as result of the action dubbed Operation Safe Streets, which was a joint effort between Hollywood police and the Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms Bureau.
For five months, beginning in May 2018, detectives assigned to Hollywood’s Vice, Intelligence and Narcotics Unit, neighborhood officers and ATF agents concentrated on drug sales in the Liberia neighborhood, which is just east of Interstate 95 roughly between Stirling Road and Sheridan Street.
During the operation, narcotics, including cocaine and heroin, were purchased from numerous dealers, police said.
“Individuals identified during the investigation had extensive and violent criminal histories to include attempted murder, armed robbery and narcotics offenses,” police said.
Warrants were secured and arrests began Monday, police said.
According to police, bonds for the suspects ranged from $15,000 to more than $1 million. Hollywood’s Neighborhood Team Leaders, Street Crimes Unit and SWAT, along with ATF, Customs and Border Patrol, Homeland Security’s Violent Gang Task Force, the Broward Sheriff’s Office Dania Beach Special Enforcement Team and the Broward County Multi-Agency Gang Task Force teamed up to “locate and apprehend the identified drug offenders.”
Here’s a look at the men who were arrested and their bond, according to jail records:
▪ Morris Bowers, 29, was charged with misdemeanor weed possession, selling cocaine within 1,000 feet of a school or park. His bond was $100,000.
▪ Archie Burgess, 32, was charged with selling cocaine within 1,000 feet of a church, selling coke within 1,000 feet of a place of worship. His bond was set for $15,000.
▪ Lonnie Butler, 39, was charged with selling cocaine within 1,000 feet of a school. Bond was set for $100,000.
▪ Nathan Christie, 33, was charged with selling cocaine within 1,000 feet of a school. Bond was set for $100,000.
▪ Wayne Collier, 50, was charged with selling cocaine within 1,000 feet of a place of worship. Bond was set for $200,000.
▪ Derek Cunningham, 36, was charged with selling cocaine within 1,000 feet of school, child care or park. Bond was set for $25,000.
▪ Defredrus Gardner, 30, was charged with selling cocaine within 1,000 feet of place of worship. Bond was set for $50,000.
▪ Prentice Mathis, 47, was charged with possession of heroin, fentanyl (two counts), cocaine, Xanax, meth, two counts of delivering cocaine within 1,000 feet of a school, distributing heroin, trafficking in heroin 4 to 14 grams (two counts), fentanyl 4 to 14 grams (two counts) and distributing meth. Bond was set for $1,506,000.
▪ Lawrence Mitchell, 56, was charged with second degree petit theft and selling cocaine within 1,000 feet of a school. Bond was set for $250,500.
▪ Michael Richardson, 49, was charged with two counts of selling cocaine within 1,000 feet of a school and a probation violation. Bond was set for $200,000.
▪ Terron Samuel, 54, was charged with delivering cocaine within 1,000 feet of a school. Bond was set for $150,000.
▪ Gregory Sims, 42, was charged with selling cocaine within 1,000 feet of a school. Bond was set for $100,000.
▪ Raymond Wallace, 35, was charged with selling cocaine within 1,000 feet of a school and writ of arrest. Bond was set for $250,450.
▪ Charles Tanner, 42, was charged with selling cocaine within 1,000 feet of a school and writ of arrest. Bond was set for $50,450.
▪ Sigmund Brown, 21, was charged with selling cocaine within 1,000 feet of a place of worship. Bond was set for $250,000.
▪ Christopher Scott, 50, was charged with selling cocaine within 1,000 feet of a place of worship. Bond was set for $50,000.
▪ Charges and bond information were not available for Jermaine Bain, 34, or Claude Vile, 23.
