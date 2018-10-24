A foul odor lead to a gruesome discovery in a Little Havana apartment, cops say

A foul odor coming from a Little Havana apartment prompted a call to 911 over the weekend.
Officers, after getting permission from family members, went in to the home at 559 SW 10th St. Saturday morning to find a man’s decomposing body, according to police.
Now, police are trying find out what happened to 40-year-old Christopher Nail. The department has released very few details other than the case is being treated as a murder.
It was not clear how long Nail’s body had been there before it was discovered. It was also not clear how Nail died.
Detectives put together a flier asking the community for help in finding Nail’s killer.
“He was in his own apartment,” said Kiara Delva, a spokeswoman for Miami police.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Miami police homicide unit Det. M. De Los Santos at 305-603-6350 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).
