Dramatic new video shows ex-porn actor’s gun attack on Trump hotel in Miami

Prosecutors have released dramatic surveillance video of the former Miami porn actor who broke into the Trump National Doral Miami resort, unfurled an American flag across the lobby counter and got into a gun battle with cops in May.
The footage from hotel surveillance cameras is key evidence against Jonathan Oddi, 42, who survived with gunshot wounds to the legs. He remains jailed while awaiting trial for attempted murder of police officers and armed burglary of the hotel owned by President Donald Trump’s company.
The video shows Oddi, dressed in all black, striding into the marble-floored lobby of the hotel, holding a pistol as employees scatter. Then, he leaves and returns dragging a gigantic American flag, stolen from elsewhere on the property. Clearly agitated, he shoots into the ceiling, showering the floor in debris.
After unfurling the flag over the main lobby counter, Oddi paces around the lobby, his feet bare, seemingly yelling while waiting for police to arrive. He puts on black socks, then begins trashing the lobby, hurling works of art and other items.
When police officers arrive outside, Oddi remains behind the counter, pointing the gun toward the cops on the other side of the lobby doors. At one point, he puts his pistol on the counter and puts his hands in the air in surrender — but then police bullets appear to start to fly as he ducks behind the counter.
The footage shows Oddi grab his weapon and, as if in a Hollywood movie, start firing at cops in a pitched firefight before running off camera. Oddi was shot in the legs as he ran away, and was arrested after running up a stairwell.
Oddi is scheduled for a routine court hearing on Thursday. His defense lawyers have said that Oddi suffered a mental breakdown and is “extremely sorry” for the violent outburst.
Defense lawyers Christopher DeCoste and Tara Kawass, in a statement Wednesday, suggested that their client may have been insane at the time.
“A defendant can be found not guilty by reason of insanity. The evidence would support such a finding. The end would not result in outright release, but rather intensive and clearly necessary treatment,” they said.
Oddi is a self-described fitness instructor, real estate investor and manager at Pegasus, a business dealing in minerals and gemstones.
He also had a very Miami side job — about five years ago, he was a stripper for Dancing Bear, a South Florida website that produced videos of raucous staged parties involving women performing sex acts on male dancers.
The Doral hotel was purchased by the Trump Organization in 2012 and used to host a professional golf tournament.
