3 Miami cops busted on federal narcotics charges in corruption case

Three Miami cops were arrested Tuesday in a narcotics-related public corruption case in which they acted as a protection racket, according to law enforcement sources familiar with the sting.
A fourth officer, who has co-operated with investigators is expected to be charged at a later date.
Sources have identified the three officers as Shonton Harris and Kelvin Harris [they’re unrelated] and James Archibald. Shonton and Kelvin Harris have been on the force for more than 20 years. Archibald is a neighorhood resource officer with less than five years experience.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida, which is leading the investigation gave few details early Tuesday, but is expected to lay out its case at a 1:30 p.m. press conference in downtown Miami. The U.S. Attorney worked in collaboration with the FBI and city of Miami police on the investigation that took about a year.
All three are named in a single criminal complaint. Their first federal court appearance is expected to be Wednesday.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available
