Husband shoots his wife to death inside a Taco Bell KFC restaurant in Doral

A Doral fast-food restaurant became a crime scene Sunday when a husband shot his wife who worked there and then turned the gun on himself, police said.
The bloody murder-suicide played out at about 11 a.m. Sunday morning, about an hour after the Taco Bell KFC restaurant on Northwest 41st Street and 107th Ave opened.
Police say the married couple were having relationship issues.
By 4 p.m. the entire restaurant and surrounding area was blocked off by yellow police tape as investigators collected evidence. The husband’s red car sat two spaces away from his wife’s white sedan.
According to police, a 53-year-old man arrived in a red sedan, parked, walked into the restaurant and asked for his 51-year-old wife.
The two began arguing in the lobby area, said Miami-Dade police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta. “They had some type of domestic dispute in the lobby area that escalated into a physical confrontation when he pulled out a firearm and began shooting at his wife,” Zabaleta said.
She then tried to escape to the back, but he followed. He shot at her some more, Zabaleta said.
Then the man went back to the lobby area, where he shot himself.
Police did not identify either the shooter or the victim.
Zabaleta said there were four employees and a manager inside at the time of the shooting, but no one was injured. One employee was in the lobby area eating breakfast when the shooting took place. That employee was able to make it outside, Zabaleta said.
The couple has one minor child in common, but the child was not at the restaurant at the time of the shooting, police said. The woman also had an adult son from another relationship.
“As we say too many times on these scenes, domestic violence kills,” Zabaleta said. “If you don’t take care of these domestic issues they do escalate and it ends up in a tragedy like the one we have today. We have now a child that’s a minor who’s obviously going to be without Mom and Dad.”
If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, there are local resources available in Miami-Dade. Call 305-285-5900 or visit https://www.miamidade.gov/socialservices/care-violence-victims.asp
Comments