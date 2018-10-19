Man accused of domestic violence against pregnant woman and of drowning the family dog

A pregnant woman and a witness say Pembroke Pines resident Juan Manuel Gonzalez, the father of the unborn child, grabbed the mother-to-be by the face, splitting a lip; pushed and shoved her; and pulled her hair Thursday night.
Then, she said, Gonzalez grabbed the disabled family Chihuahua and announced, “You can’t swim, but you’re going to learn tonight!”
Kane, a 7-pound dog, drowned in the house’s swimming pool.
Gonzalez, 40, remains in Broward County Main Jail on charges of domestic violence against a pregnant woman and causing an animal’s cruel death with suffering.
Gonzalez has been arrested on domestic violence charges before, but his only convictions have been for possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.
Thursday’s alleged assault, according to a Pembroke Pines police arrest report, started as an argument with words between Gonzalez and his future baby’s mother. Then, Gonzalez got physical in the aforementioned manner, according to the woman and her adult son. He also began to throw items around the house.
The 5-foot-9, 180-pound Gonzalez picked up Kane and took him out to the swimming pool.
“The victim also stated she could hear the dog apparently suffering and crying for a short period of time,” the report said. “Ultimately, the family dog drowned.”
Gonzalez left the house after drowning the Chihuahua, the report said. After being found by police, he denied any form of battery on the pregnant woman.
“However, the defendant admitted that he did, indeed, pick up the family dog and reposition the animal into the pool,” the report said.
