Senior citizen arrested after pickup truck hit-and-run injures a woman

Just hours after a hit-and-run in Miami’s Brownsville area sent a woman to the hospital Monday, Miami-Dade police arrested 72-year-old North Miami-Dade man.
Leon Morton was booked into Miami-Dade County Jail on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident involving serious injury. An online check of Miami-Dade traffic records says Morton has had four tickets, two in 2013 and two in 2017, all dismissed.
According to Miami-Dade police, a 54-year-old woman was crossing Northwest 32nd Avenue near 47th Street around 7:11 p.m. Police say Morton, driving north on Northwest 32nd Avenue in his Toyota Tundra, hit the woman and continued on his way.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue took the woman to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital. Police didn’t know her condition.
