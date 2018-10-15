Man punches pregnant woman in face, cops say

A man was arrested and charged with aggravated battery after the Broward Sheriff’s Office said he punched a pregnant woman in the face.
The reason, deputies say: “She called his mother a b----.”
Tyson Cooper, 38, was being held in Broward’s Main Jail Monday on a $5,000 bond.
According to an arrest report, a deputy who took a separate call about 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the area of 3020 NW 33rd Ave. in Lauderdale Lakes, was approached by a woman “who was hysterically crying and screaming for help.”
She told the deputy that Cooper “punched her in the face for no apparent reason,” the deputy wrote in the report.
Cooper told the deputy he punched her in the face because she “called his mother a b----,” the deputy wrote.
Comments