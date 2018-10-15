He was sitting outside his friend’s house. Then came gunfire.

A man sitting on the sidewalk outside his friend’s home near Fort Lauderdale was killed when someone shot him “multiple times,” the Broward Sheriff’s Office said Monday.
The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Northwest 29th Way in unincorporated Broward County.
According to BSO, deputies responded to a report of a shooting and found Antwan Williams, 31, dead from several gunshot wounds.
“Detectives say Williams was sitting on a chair on the sidewalk in front of the home when he was approached by the assailant, who shot him multiple times,” the department said in a news release.
Anyone with information is asked to call BSO Homicide Detective Mike Roque at 954-321-4210 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
