With help from journalism students, Miami man freed after 12 years behind bars for murder

On Tuesday, October 16, 2018 inside the courtroom of Judge Walsh at the Richard E. Gerstein Justice Building in Miami, Florida Tony Brown, left, drops his head back in relief as his attorneys, Philip Reizenstien, center, and Kristen Kawass, right, stood by his side after Miami-Dade prosecutors dropped his murder case, where he spent 12 years behind bars for a murder his lawyers said he did not commit. Carl Juste cjuste@miamiherald.com