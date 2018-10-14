Woman shot while driving on Broward Boulevard has died. BSO wants to find who killed her.

The woman who was shot while driving on Broward Boulevard and then crashed into a parked car in front of a liquor store has died, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.
The shooting and crash happened early Friday morning as she drove west on Broward Boulevard. The SUV she was driving crashed into a car in the parking lot of Flamingo Liquors, 3101 W. Broward Blvd.
The woman, identified as Rebecca Karns, 31, was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where she remained until Saturday, when she died from her injuries.
Her boyfriend, who was the passenger in the car, was not injured.
As of Sunday, BSO said detectives were still trying to determine a motive, but did not believe the shooting was random.
Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Jeffrey Curtis at 954-321-4210 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
