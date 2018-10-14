Child abducted from custodial father’s home by mother from out-of-state, cops say

A 7-year-old boy was kidnapped from his father’s legal custody Saturday morning, Hialeah cops say. The abductor: his mother, in a car with three other adults.
Roy Stephens II wasn’t expecting a visit from his ex-wife Rickquita Wright at the home in the 2300 block of West Sixth Court he shares with 7-year-old Roy Stephens III, according to Hialeah police. But, they say, the reason for Wright’s 8:30 a.m. drop-in soon became apparent.
“Once Mr. Stephens was distracted, Wright put the child in her vehicle and fled the scene in a silver Toyota Corolla with an unknown Georgia tag,” Hialeah cops say in a release. “The vehicle was occupied by two unknown males and an unknown female.”
Wright is 5-foot-7, weighs about 240 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. Though the car had Georgia plates, online records say her previous addresses were in Miami, Opa-locka and Raleigh, North Carolina.
Roy Stephens III is 4-foot-7, 75 pounds and suffers from asthma. He was wearing a white shirt and blue shorts.
Anyone who knows where they might be can contact Hialeah police at 305-687-2525 or Miami Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477) or via the Miami Crime Stoppers website.
Comments