Former rookie police officer gets prison for traffic-stop robberies







Acosta’s enthusiasm wasn’t about enforcing the law, but enlarging his cash holdings.







The cash Acosta stole and his freedom are gone after he pleaded guilty to 10 counts of burglary, 10 counts of false imprisonment, eight counts of grand theft and two counts of petit theft. The 24-year-old paid full restitution to his victims and has been sentenced to six years in prison, the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office said.







“There was no way out for him other than to be a man and accept responsibility for his actions,” said Acosta’s attorney, George Pallas.







Acosta was hired May 24, 2016, and fired in March 2017.





