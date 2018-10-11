Woman arrested in hit and run that killed senior citizen. And there might be more charges

Mayadelis Pulido compounded her crime of driving a stolen a car by hitting a 79-year-old man and leaving him at a Hialeah corner, cops said.

For now, the 23-year-old Pulido sits in Miami-Dade County Jail on just a charge of leaving the scene of a crash involving a death. With the allegations about the car being stolen and the death of Miami Beach resident Orlando Quiala, more charges can be expected.

Hialeah cops say Pulido made a left turn off East Fourth Avenue onto 17th Street when she struck Quiala as he tried to cross the street. She roared away in a stolen 2007 Toyota Camry, cops say, leaving Quiala in the street. He was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he died.

Pulido’s Miami-Dade County criminal past includes only paying $358 in fines and court costs after a petit theft charge in 2016. As a driver, she’s been issued four tickets, but has no convictions on those tickets.