Three men were drinking, gambling in an alley. Now one is dead and two are in jail.

After Latron Johnson’s murder in Liberty City Friday night, a relative told Miami cops Johnson was such a tough guy, the only way to win an argument with him was to kill him.
That’s apparently exactly what happened. After an argument, Hanson Shaw, 47, shot him and and Timothy Woods, 45, stabbed the 39-year-old Johnson, police say.
Both have been charged with second degree murder. Shaw got an extra charge of being felon in possession of a firearm.
Though the arrests were made not long after the shooting, police didn’t release the information to the public until Wednesday. They didn’t give a reason why.
According to arrest reports, police found Johnson shot in the chest when they got to Northwest 68th Street and 15th Avenue in answer to a shots fired call Friday around 6:30 p.m.
A source familiar with the investigation said the men were in an alley way drinking and gambling when they got into an argument. The women there were told to leave. Moments later, one of the women said they heard gunfire.
Provided with a description of two men, the reports say, an officer saw the two hustling on foot down Northwest 17th Avenue then taking a right onto Northwest 67th Avenue. The officer says he saw Shaw toss something inside a fence and Woods toss something outside the same fence. The reports say these turned out to be the gun and knife, respectively.
The report say the duo told police they got into a physical fight with Johnson. Shaw shot him and Woods stabbed him in the head.
