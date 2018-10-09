Arrest made in one of back-to-back robberies at Little Haiti electrical supply shop

Miami police made an arrest in one of two burglaries last month at a Little Haiti electrical supply shop.
Detectives say Kriston Leandrew Kelly, 28, is responsible for the Sept. 1 burglary at Rexel Electric Supply, located at 6767 NE 4th Ave. The store was also robbed on Sept. 3, but no arrests have been made in that case.
Kelly was charged with a first-degree grand theft felony and two third-degree felonies for burglary of an unoccupied structure and criminal mischief. He is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on $18,500 bond.
The suspects stole more than $200,000 in wiring and equipment in the two burglaries, police said.
Surveillance video of the Sept. 1 burglary shows three men damaging the rear wall of the electrical supply shop and stealing tools and copper wires. A witness told officers a yellow Penske truck had pulled into the rear of the business, and the three men loaded the truck with merchandise.
The department received a Crime Stoppers tip with Kelly’s name and date of birth on Sept. 13. Then a witness positively identified Kelly in a photo taken from surveillance video of the burglary, leading to Monday’s arrest, according to police.
Detectives are still looking for the other people involved in the first burglary, as well as the person behind the second burglary.
Anyone with information can call Miami Police Department’s Burglary Unit at 305-603-6030 or, to remain anonymous, Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS(8477).
Comments