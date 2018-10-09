If you know where this Cuban felon is, it could be worth $10,000 from the FBI

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information on a Cuban citizen with a Miami-Dade County and Florida prison past.

The FBI says Pedro Santamaria also has ties to California, Louisiana and Texas. The 56-year-old spent much of the 1990s as a resident of Miami or the Florida Department of Corrections, where he did four turns for grand theft, burglary and cocaine possession. But Santamaria’s current address and whereabouts are unknown to federal prosecutors, who have indicted him on conspiracy charges related to a 2015 robbery.

A TransValue tractor-trailer ferrying $5 million in gold and silver bars from Opa-locka’s Republic Metals to Boston got robbed in Wilson County, North Carolina, on March 1, 2015. Two other men, Adalberto Perez and Roberto Cabrera, already are doing time for the robbery, and Yanan Mirabal got probation for fencing the gold for the robbers.

Prosecutors say Santamaria’s role included tying up victims and dragging them into the woods.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Santamaria is described as five-foot-seven, 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He’s got a significant scar on his left forearm. He’s considered likely armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him is asked to call the nearest FBI office or, if in another country, the U.S. consulate.