Three teens in stolen car injured in crash in Coral Gables, cops say

Two 16-year-olds and a 15-year-old were injured early Monday morning when the car they stole struck a tree in the median and then landed in the southbound lanes of South Dixie Highway.
Police say the teens — who were seen on surveillance video trying to open up car doors — were trying to get away from officers who attempted to pull over the car near South Miami.
According to police, a homeowner called police to report that several people were trying to open car doors around Southwest 83rd Court and Southwest 78th Street at about 6 a.m.
“The home owner observed the subjects through his surveillance equipment, providing subject and vehicle descriptions,” Miami-Dade police said in a news release. “As the officer arrived in the area, he observed a vehicle, matching the subject vehicle description, leaving the community.”
Police said the Honda Element continued north on South Dixie Highway. That’s when Miami-Dade officers notified South Miami police that the car was about to enter their jurisdiction. The officer put on his lights and sirens and attempted to pull the car over at the intersection of Granada Boulevard and South Dixie Highway, police said.
“The driver accelerated the vehicle at a high rate of speed and immediately lost control, causing it to strike a tree in the median, redirecting the vehicle onto the southbound lanes,” police said.
Two of the teens, the driver and a passenger, were ejected from the car, according to police. Both were rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition, police said. The third teen was also taken to the hospital, but in stable condition.
Police said a firearm was found in the car. It was not immediately clear if any items were stolen from the cars.
Police said the Element was later reported stolen.
Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade police at 305-471-TIPS (8477).
