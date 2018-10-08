A driver wanted to make a proper left turn. Another driver is charged with his murder.

A disagreement about a left turn exploded into a road-rage murder Friday in Opa-locka, Miami-Dade police say.
Jahsie Mahoney, a 22-year-old Hialeah resident, has been charged with the second-degree murder of Caleb Smith, 24. Mahoney stayed at the scene and was booked into Miami-Dade County Jail little more than an hour after the shooting.
According to the arrest report, police arrived at 4250 NW 135th St. around 7:10 p.m. Friday to find Smith in the street with a bullet in his face. Despite Miami-Dade Fire Rescue airlifting him to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, Smith was declared dead at Ryder.
Meanwhile, cops talked with Mahoney.
The arrest report says they learned that the two men were heading east on Northwest 135th Street. When Smith wanted to change lanes to make a proper left turn at Northwest 42nd Avenue, LeJeune Road, Mahoney blocked him with his car. Words were exchanged, leading to both drivers stopping in front of 4250 NW 135th St.
Each got out of his car.
“The defendant stated that the victim was unarmed as he walked toward him,” the arrest report reads. “He, then reached into his vehicle, armed himself and fired one shot at the victim, striking him.”
