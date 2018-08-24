A wanted bank robber sped off from police in a stolen van, cops said. He didn’t get far.

On Friday morning, Miami Beach Police arrested Chami Moubarack, a 30-year-old who escaped from a halfway house where he was serving part of his 10-year sentence for robbing a bank — but not until he led them on a chase in a stolen van that ended when Moubarack crashed into a light pole.
Police said they were first called to the scene later Thursday night by a CVS employee who said Moubarack ran out of the store with a full basket of $208 of goods. Moubarack hopped into a van, which turned out to be stolen from Aventura, and led police on a chase.
Cops said he ran red lights and stop signs and managed to evade them for awhile. But then, police said, an officer saw the van heading east on 14th Street toward West Avenue. Moubarack swerved the van in an attempt to avoid the officer and smashed into a concrete pole outside the Waverly Condominium. He took off running toward the Mirador Condominium.
Miami Beach Police eventually caught Moubarack in the building’s garage with the help of a police dog. He was arrested on charges of fleeing a police officer, vehicle theft, resisting arrest and leaving the scene of an accident. He will be transferred to the custody of the U.S. Marshals.
